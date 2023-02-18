OKB Price Hits $52.80 on Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $13.02 billion and approximately $131.51 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be bought for $52.80 or 0.00214716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

