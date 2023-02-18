Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 94,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$11.50 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.

About Oceanic Wind Energy

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

