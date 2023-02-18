OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.