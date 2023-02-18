Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Takes $454,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

