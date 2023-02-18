Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Afya were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Afya by 18.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Afya by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter valued at $14,949,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Afya by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 960,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

AFYA opened at $13.11 on Friday. Afya Limited has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Afya had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

