Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,564,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,070,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

