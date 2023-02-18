Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,300 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Insperity by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.
