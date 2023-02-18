Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Invests $648,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 1,444,750 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 227.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,632,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment to perform fracturing services.

