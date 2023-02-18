Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Stock Down 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perficient stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

