Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

