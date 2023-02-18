Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Rocky Brands worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 54,593 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rocky Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Rocky Brands by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $207.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.10. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $48,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

