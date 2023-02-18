Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 171.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $24.61 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

