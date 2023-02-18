Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Harmonic by 17.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 378.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLIT opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

