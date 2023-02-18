Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,500 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 36.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

