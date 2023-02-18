Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

OSH has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.32. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.60.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,413 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $263,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,945,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $263,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,945,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 501,905 shares of company stock worth $16,606,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,587,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 953,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,640,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

