NXM Price Tops $53.17 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $53.17 or 0.00215734 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 10% higher against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $350.62 million and approximately $88,749.17 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation.

