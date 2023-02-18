Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $168.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

