Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.22 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:NUS opened at $43.75 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 74.40%.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

