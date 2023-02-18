NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.98. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 3,824 shares changing hands.
NTN Buzztime Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.
