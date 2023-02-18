NSUR COIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $24,937.58 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

