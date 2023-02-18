Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

