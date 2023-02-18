NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

NorthWestern has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Trading Up 2.7 %

NWE stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $200,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.