NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
NorthWestern has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.
NorthWestern Trading Up 2.7 %
NWE stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $200,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWestern (NWE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.