North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

NOA stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

