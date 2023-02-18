Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $269.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $272.00 to $269.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $228.15 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

