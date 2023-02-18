Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Nkarta Price Performance
NASDAQ NKTX opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $258.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
