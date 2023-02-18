Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $258.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $9,140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,427,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nkarta by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 1,207,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nkarta by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

