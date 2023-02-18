NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $128,490,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after buying an additional 1,259,307 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

