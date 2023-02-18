NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.83

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and traded as high as $40.76. NEXT shares last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 427 shares changing hands.

NEXT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.3511 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.