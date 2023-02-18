Nexo Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $422.46 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

