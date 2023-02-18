NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,067 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.19% of NexGen Energy worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,991,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $31,916,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $170,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $4.62 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.93.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

