Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,160,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after buying an additional 165,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

