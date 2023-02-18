Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.
Newmont Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:NEM opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29.
Insider Transactions at Newmont
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,160,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after buying an additional 165,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmont (NEM)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.