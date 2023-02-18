Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $9.70 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

