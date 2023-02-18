Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $347.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $402.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

