Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Nemetschek Stock Down 2.1 %

NEM stock opened at €50.66 ($54.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.51. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 52 week high of €115.90 ($124.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

