Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 19,635 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 1,297,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

