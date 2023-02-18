Needham & Company LLC Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $90.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.56.

NYSE DAVA opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. Endava has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 20.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

