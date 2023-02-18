Needham & Company LLC Increases Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $110.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.
Nova Stock Performance
Shares of Nova stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.
Institutional Trading of Nova
About Nova
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

