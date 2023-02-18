Needham & Company LLC Increases Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $110.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of Nova stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Institutional Trading of Nova

About Nova

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Articles

