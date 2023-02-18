National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

