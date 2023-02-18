National Bank Financial Raises Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target to C$17.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LUGDF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUGDF opened at C$9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.44. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$11.99.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

