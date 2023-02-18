National Bank Financial Boosts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$48.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

