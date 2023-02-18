NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

