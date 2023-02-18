MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC cut shares of MTY Food Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

