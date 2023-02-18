MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPRZ) Shares Up 3.4%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 4,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 81,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSPRZ. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $396,000.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc provides compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery services. Its data analytics platform identifies and uncovers historical waste and helps to support the long-term sustainability of Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as recovers monies owed to hospitals, health insurance companies, and medical providers.

Featured Articles

