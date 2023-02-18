MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

Shares of MSCI opened at $544.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

