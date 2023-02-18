Morgan Stanley Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $28.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

