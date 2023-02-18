Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $138.42

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.42 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 150.53 ($1.83). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 150.40 ($1.83), with a volume of 606,698 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1,480.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

