monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.31.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.48. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in monday.com by 409.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.