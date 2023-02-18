monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.31.
NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.48. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in monday.com by 409.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
