Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Kimberly Decarlis Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $371,092.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities raised their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Model N

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $9,327,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 385,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 270,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

