Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Kimberly Decarlis Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $371,092.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities raised their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $9,327,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 385,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 270,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

