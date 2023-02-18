Mizuho Cuts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $16.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.4 %

CRDO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.83. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at $161,740,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at $161,740,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,128,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,508,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,041 shares of company stock worth $9,909,194 over the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 590,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

