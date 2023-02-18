Mizuho Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $8.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,238,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after buying an additional 1,110,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

