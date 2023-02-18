Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on the stock.

Mitie Group Price Performance

LON:MTO opened at GBX 80.40 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.78. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 87.50 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,983.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Mitie Group

In related news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 11,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £8,695.92 ($10,555.86). In other news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 11,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £8,695.92 ($10,555.86). Also, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 6,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.89), for a total value of £4,622.36 ($5,611.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,824 shares of company stock worth $899,682. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.