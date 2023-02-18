Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTOGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on the stock.

Mitie Group Price Performance

LON:MTO opened at GBX 80.40 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.78. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 87.50 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,983.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Mitie Group

In related news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 11,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £8,695.92 ($10,555.86). In other news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 11,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £8,695.92 ($10,555.86). Also, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 6,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.89), for a total value of £4,622.36 ($5,611.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,824 shares of company stock worth $899,682. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mitie Group

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.